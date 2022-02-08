MUST-READ: What's Next for AbhiGya Aka Abhi and Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya? Find Out Inside!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running success of a show and the reasons are pretty evident to the audiences. The show appeals to the masses who believe in opposites attract but also who are big believers in the mantle of fate and believe that if fats decide to ring two people together, they stay in each other's lives no matter come hail or storm.

That is the story of Abhi and Pragya, the heart and soul of Kumkum Bhagya, the chemistry between the two is what won hearts, and stood as the pillars of the story. But Abhi and Pragya have been together or united completely. There has always been something that has kept them apart.

ALSO READ: WOW! PraBir Aka Prachi and Ranbir to get Married AGAIN in Kumkum Bhagya? Details Inside!

And it seems like their story will end in that same way, where they are not together even in the end. They have been the stars o the show for Seven stars but they have not been seen on the show for three months and fans started speculating that maybe they are never coming back and it started a whole trend on social media to get Justice for them.

But the biggest question that people have in mind is what's next for AbhiGya? Abhi and Pragya on the reel life and Sriti and Shabbir in teh real life.

Sriti and Shabbir have become some of the most well-known names in the TV world and fans will be excited to watch them in all of their new works and support them fully. Even though it is not confirmed yet, we can expect to see Shabbir and Sriti pursuing different forms of acting and in different mediums, Maybe Web-series is on the cards.

But the fate of AbhiGya lies totally in the hand of the makers of the show!

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: BIG TWIST! Prachi EXPOSES Rhea-Pallavi in front of Ranbir leaving him SHOCKED and proves her innocence in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya