WOW! PraBir Aka Prachi and Ranbir to get Married AGAIN in Kumkum Bhagya? Details Inside!

MUMBAI: The show began on a high note with its intriguing storyline and continues to dominate small screens. The show has aired over 2000 episodes, beginning with the story of Abhi and Pragya, two people who are polar opposites who fall in love but are unable to be together due to fate.

Prachi and Ranbir's story is now the main focus of the show. Following the end of the divorce saga, the show has been filled with a new type of drama.

After a very exhausting divorce track, fans saw Prachi and Ranbir getting a little cordial is giving fans hope. Currently, on the show, Prachi is pregnant but she is hiding this truth from Ranbir but he is suspicious of Prachi and tries to find out the truth from her.

The actors who play these roles, Mughda Chapekar and Krishna Kaul share a very good equation offscreen and often take to social media to share behind the scenes of the show, glimpses from the upcoming track, Mughda has sent fans into a frenzy after posting a video in when she is decked up as a Dulhan and she is talking to Krishna and wondering what the Kohli boys are up to.

Take a look :

The video is making fans wonder if Prachi and Ranbir are going to get married again, after the Rhea drama.

Prachi will tell Ranbir that she hid the truth because he would have suspected her and the pregnancy and also think that it is Sidharth's baby.

This will make Ranbir extremely furious and he is about to slap Prachi. Prachi blames Ranbir for marrying Rhea and also ruining her life.

Ranbir will tell that he had no option as his parents were emotionally blackmailing him. Prachi will finally expose Rhea's truth and also reveal that his mother is also involved in all this. Ranbir will be in a big shock listening to all this.

Meanwhile, Dida will overhear Ranbir and Prachi's conversation and lose her cool on Rhea. She will go and slap Rhea.

Do you think Prachi and Ranbir will get married again?

