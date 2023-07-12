Must Read ! Who is television actor Bhupinder Singh who is arrested for shooting three people

Bhupinder Singh is a well known actor and these days he is grabbing headlines for killing three people and he has been arrested. Here we bring you some facts about the actor.
Bhupinder

MUMBAI: Bhupinder Singh is a known television actor and he has been around for almost two decades.

He is best known for his roles in serials like Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Ek Haseena Thi, Madhubala –Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Jai Mahabharat, 1857 Kranti, Kaala Teeka, Tere Sheher Mein among many others.

The actor has also been part of many movies like Sham Ghansham, Badri, Villain, Anji, Yuvvraaj and Soch Lo among others.

He started his career in the year 1996 and since then he has done quite a few successful projects.

His roles in serials like Ek Haseena Thi and Madhubala –Ek Ishq Ek Junoon were loved by the audience.

He got married to Sanjot Kaur, a story writer and producer, on 5 December. The couple has a daughter and a son named Amay Singh. His children study in England.

His mother’s name is Rajkumari Pritam Kaur. He had a paternal elder stepbrother named Arvind Singh who was murdered in the early 2000s.

He works as an entrepreneur in the farming (agriculture) sector as he mainly produces fruits at his 100-acre farm in his village Kuan Khera in Bijnor.

Bhupinder Singh has modelled for various clothing brands.

These days he is making headlines for allegedly killing one, injuring three after a fight over cutting trees and there were his neighbors.

The actor has a fight because he wanted eucalyptus trees cut from the neighbor’s house and hence got into the argument.

Bhupinder and his associates allegedly fired more than 10 rounds from licensed and illegal weapons at four members of a family killing Gurdeep Singh’s 23-year-old son Govind and leaving him, his son Amrik and his wife Beero Bai injured.

On 1 July 2016, during the shoot of Kaala Teeka, he asked for a makeup accessory. The shops were closed at that time, hence he could not get the item and refused to shoot.

He got angry and started to abuse the production team including the 55-year-old production head, Rajendra Upadhyay.

He later slapped Rajendra following which he was banned for three months from the shooting.

The family had complained about the dispute on November 19 but there wasn’t any action taken place and hence they involved the DIG in this matter.

As of now the actor has been arrested and taken under custody and soon he will be produced in court.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

