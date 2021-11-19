MUST READ! This is why Ankit Bathla feels his life has become like a TV soap; reacts to rumours of dating Giaa Manek

MUMBAI: Ankita Bathla has carved a niche for himself in telly land.

The actor who was seen in Naagin 4 is all set to join the cast of Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki.

While Ankita Bathla is busy on professional front as he will leave for Jaipur to shoot for the show, personally the actor was linked to his Thapki Pyar Ki co-star Jigyasa Singh.

And now the latest rumour suggests that he is dating Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Giaa Manek, who is currently seen in Tera Mera Saath Rahe. However, the actor has denied the rumours and clarified that he and Giaa are just friends. He also revealed that he wants to settle down and his mother is looking for a match for him.

Reacting to the reports, Ankita Bathla told TOI, “Giaa and I are just good friends. We did a commercial together and that's how we know each other. I absolutely adore her and she is a brilliant person. We spend a lot of time together and I love Gujarati food. So, she and her mother are my go-to people when I crave Gujarati cuisine. However, I don't know how these rumours are popping up. In fact, my mother is looking for a match for me and I am looking to settle down. If I get a partner, I can settle down today itself. She is scouting for girls and my life has become like a TV soap because every day there is a new pop-up on my phone." When asked what he expects from his ideal partner, he said that he likes to connect with the girl even if it takes time.

