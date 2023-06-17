Must read! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa wraps up, Shaheer Sheikh shares an emotional post, check it out

Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on Star Bharat and digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. It is produced by television maverick, Rajan Shahi.
wraps up the shoot

Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on Star Bharat and digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show was going off-air and that it would wrap up shooting by 15th June.

Shaheer Sheikh, who starred as the lead, posted a lot of pictures with the cast of the show and even wrote an emotional note, saying, “And just like that… a wonderful journey comes to an end! I got to shoot with the most wonderful crew and co-actors … making this one of the best experiences for me! I may not have pictures with everyone.. but that’s because we were busy making so many memories!

a big shoutout to the entire team that worked relentlessly; and always had a big smile on their faces!”.

Fans of the show were upset with the show going off-air but the team seems to have taken it in high spirits. The decision to take it off-air might be made because of the ratings.

As per speculations, the show might go off-air in July.
