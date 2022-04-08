Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie see a huge drop in TRP ratings, YHC sees a jump and takes the second position, Bunny Chow Home Delivery enters top 5 shows, Anupama tops the list followed by YHC, KKK, GHKKPM and BCHD

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP ratings as it reached the 10th position whereas Imlie also drops down to the eighth position.

Yeh Hai Chahatein makes it to the second slot and, Bunny Chow Home Delivery enters the Top 5 shows.

As far as reality shows are concerned Khatron Ke Khiladi tops the list at the third position followed by Superstar Singer Season 2 and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 2.9

2. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.3

3. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) : 2.2

4. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus):2.1

5. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 2.0

6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.0

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.0

8. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.0

9. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.9

10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 1.9

11. Bhagya Laxmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.9

12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.7

13. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.6

14. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar (Star Plus): 1.6

15. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

16. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.4

17. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

18. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.3

19. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.2

20. Sangam Superstar singer 2 & ILC ( Sony) : 1.2

