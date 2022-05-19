Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs to second position on the TRP charts; Udaariyan enters top 10 shows; Anupama tops the list, followed by YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein, GHKKPM, and Imlie

This week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge jump in TRPs and takes the second position. Udaariyan enters the top 10 shows.
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and takes the second position. Udaariyan enters the top 10 shows.

(ALSO READ: BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders

As far as reality shows are concerned, Dance India Dance Little Masters sees a huge dip and is out of the charts. The Kapil Sharma Show sees a slight increase in ratings.

On the other hand, Anupama is on the first position. The audience loves it. It is followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, and Imlie.

Check out the ratings below.

1. Anupama (Star Plus): 3.2

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.3

4. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.2

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.1

6. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus): 1.8

7.  Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.7

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee Tv): 1.7

9. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.6

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee Tv): 1.6

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee Tv): 1.5

12. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

13. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

14. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony Tv): 1.4

15. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.3

16. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

17. The Kapil Sharma Show  (Colors): 1.1

18. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.1

19. Sirf Tum (Colors): 1.1

20. Dance Deewane Juniors (Colors): 1.0

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality show is The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19

Latest Video