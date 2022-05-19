Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs to second position in TRP ratings, Udaariyan enters top 10 show and Anupama tops the TRP charts followed by YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein ,GHKKPM and Imlie

This week Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and takes the slot on the second position. Whereas Udaariyan enters top 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 15:16
barc

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and takes the slot on the second position.  Whereas Udaariyan enters top 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

(ALSO READ: BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders

As far as reality shows are concencered Dance India Dance Little Masters sees a huge dip and is out of the TOP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show sees a slight climb in the TRP ratings.

On the other hand, Anupama is in the first position followed by GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.2

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.3

4. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.2

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.1

6. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ( Star Plus) : 1.8

7.  Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.7

8. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv )  : 1.7

9. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.6

10. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv)  : 1.6

11. Bhagya Lakshmi ( Zee Tv ) : 1.5

12. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

13. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

14. Superstar Siger Season 2 ( Sony Tv ): 1.4

15. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.3

16. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

17. The Kapil Sharma Show  ( Colors): 1.1

18. Swarna Ghar ( Colors) : 1.1

19.Sirf  Tum ( Colors) : 1.1

20. Dance Deewane Juniors ( Colors) : 1.0

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows with The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19

Anupama Ghum Hai Kisey Ke Pyar Main Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Laxmi Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS BARC trp rating TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 15:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! This actress from Sasural Simar Ka 2 buys the house of her dreams
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: OMG! Yamini takes her shot and insults Geetanjali Devi, forces her to listen to Simar’s bhajan
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 is a much-loved show. The upcoming episode is set to unfold some interesting twists and...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: What! Is Dhami Kapoor the entire Oswal Family?
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Emotional! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Abhinav Shukla gets emotional on his grandpa’s sad demise; gets inspiration
MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla is one of the most talented and celebrated celebrities from the telly town. His stint from...
Super Sexy! Sonarika Bhadoria soars temperatures in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Explosive! Navjot Singh Sidhu sentenced to one year in jail
MUMBAI: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sentenced to a year in jail in a 1988 road rage case. Navjot Sidhu...
Recent Stories
Kashmir
"It’s Absurd that the Political Parties In Kashmir Are Blaming My Film For The Death Of Rahul Bhat” Says Director Vivek Agnihotri
Latest Video