Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs to second position in TRP ratings, Udaariyan enters top 10 show and Anupama tops the TRP charts followed by YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein ,GHKKPM and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and takes the slot on the second position. Whereas Udaariyan enters top 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

As far as reality shows are concencered Dance India Dance Little Masters sees a huge dip and is out of the TOP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show sees a slight climb in the TRP ratings.

On the other hand, Anupama is in the first position followed by GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.2

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.3

4. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.2

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.1

6. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ( Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.7

8. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv ) : 1.7

9. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.6

10. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.6

11. Bhagya Lakshmi ( Zee Tv ) : 1.5

12. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

13. Parineeti (Colors): 1.4

14. Superstar Siger Season 2 ( Sony Tv ): 1.4

15. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.3

16. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

17. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors): 1.1

18. Swarna Ghar ( Colors) : 1.1

19.Sirf Tum ( Colors) : 1.1

20. Dance Deewane Juniors ( Colors) : 1.0

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows with The Kapil Sharma Show.

