Must Read! Zain Imam opens up about the comparison between ‘Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and Netflix’s ‘You’

MUMBAI: Zain Imam, has made a comeback on TV with Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan after ‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’. He plays Agastya, a charming businessman and a tech-genius, whose love for his friend Paakhi (Reem Shaikh) has turned into an obsession. In a recent interview, Zain Imam spoke about Fanaa's comparisons with the Netflix show You, his character and if the show promotes stalking.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Breaking! Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija to grace the finale to promote their upcoming show Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

“A few people have asked me if this is similar to You. However, I haven't seen You. I watched the first episode and found it a bit boring. But it is not inspired by the series. Stories can be similar, maybe two to five per cent, but the way we are portraying it is going to be very different. You will feel like you are watching a web show or a movie,” said the Fanaa actor.

Also Read: REVIEW! Agastya steals the show amid Paakhi and Ishaan's brewing romance in Colors' Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3

He further added, “Agastya is Paakhi's good friend, and he can go to any extent to get the love of his life. By any extent, I mean he can even murder somebody if he thinks there is a risk. He is a suave, charming businessman. He is respectful towards people around him, but he gets obsessive when he sees Paakhi and feels she is drifting away from him. He is a very twisted character.”

Agastya will definitely fascinate the people watching the show because, eventually, that's our motive. We want people to look forward to what Agastya will do next.

Credit: India Today