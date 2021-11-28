MUST SEE! TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta gives a glimpse inside her new home

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji, aka Munmun Dutta is on cloud nine these days and the reason for it is well worth it. The beautiful actress, who started her career as a model before making it to the small screen and getting her breakout role with TMKOC, recently shifted to her new house that she bought in the city of Mumbai.

Also read: Happy Birthday: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta ringing in her birthday with roses and cakes in her hand is the CUTEST thing on the internet today!

The purchase was done by Munmun before Diwali but the actress chose the festive occasion to show her fans a glimpse into her new humble abode. Two days ago, she shared a series of pictures of herself all decked up for Diwali in her new house, sharing this new development with her followers.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “New Home, New Beginnings. Thus a late Diwali post ... Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered… but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true. Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people, spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way... Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed. Hope you all had a great Diwali.”

In the last few months, Munmun had been in the news for her alleged affair with co-star Raj Anadkat. She refuted the rumours but was heavily trolled on social media for the alleged relationship. She even took to the social media for calling out the trollers as well as the media for dragging her name like this.

Also read: WHAT? Mumnum Dutta finally introduces her new partner on social media?

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.