Must Watch! Fans shower love on Debina Bonnerjee on her latest impromptu mommy reel

MUMBAI: Debina Bonnerjee is one gorgeous beauty. She embraced motherhood last month by delivering a cute baby girl, Lianna Choudhary. Debina has been quite busy with her mommy duties. She has been super active on social media before her pregnancy journey began.

The Ramayan actress still is quite active and has been sharing videos with her daughter and sharing her thoughts as well. Recently, however, Debina Bonnerjee shared an impromptu mommy dance reel video. And it's one cute video. Debina looks happy, radiant and lovely.

In the reel video, the Chidiya Ghar actress is seen dancing to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's song Na Jaa from Sooryavanshi. Debina is seen in a saree and grooved to the rhythm of the song. "Just like that ! when you are ready you can always break into a jig. mommy dance," Debina captioned her post. Check it out below:

Fans are loving Debina's dance reel video. They have been praising her for her dancing, beauty and also have noticed her weight loss in the video. From her saree, blouse to her beauty, fans are showering Debina's post with a lot of love. Check out the comments below:

