MUST WATCH: Shaheer Sheikh jokes about posing in an unironed shirt on the Red Carpet; shares video!

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh will be soon seen in a new TV show titled Woh To Hai Albelaa. Anuj Sachdeva is also seen in the show. The promo is also out. It is a story of two brothers bonding.

The actor was last seen in Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. He was also seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Erica Fernandes. The show went off air and was replaced by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He was recently spotted at a prestigious award night where he also won a trophy, shared a video from the red carpet of the event and joked about wearing an unironed shirt.

On the special occasion, Shaheer wore a pair of black jeans with a black shirt. He posed for the paps before making his way in and out of the award ceremony. However, it's only later that when he was tagged in a story that he realised his shirt was not ironed.

Sharing the video sportingly, he wrote, "#lastnight I should have at least ironed the shirt. just found this video in a story I was tagged in. #mondaymotivation." This made not only his fans cackle but also his colleagues and wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor. This post has also impressed several of his fans who couldn't stop raving about him. They took to Twitter and made him trend with their tweets. One wrote, "He's indeed an epitome of humbleness & simplicity, proud to stan him!!!"

Now isn’t that sweet!

CREDIT: TOI