MUST WATCH! Star Plus' Freshly brewed show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey brings back the JOINT FAMILY Nostalgia

Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The promo shows two contrasting personalities clashing with each other. Where Yesha is a free bird and Manan is closer to his roots. The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

We are excited to see how this mismatched Jodi will unfold their story onscreen and you all?

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is titled Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey.

