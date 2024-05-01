Must watch! Tejasswi Prakash captivates with her enthralling dance performance at a friend's haldi ceremony

While Karan was dressed in a blue traditional gown with a beige jacket, Tejasswi was decked up in a yellow floral lehenga. Karan made sure to record his lady love dancing passionately with the bride and groom during the haldi ceremony, remembering that he had obligations as a boyfriend.
MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are much-admired celebrities. The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell head over heels in love with each other. The two have been painting the town red with their love and their fans cannot have enough of watching them together. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

(Also read: Woah! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the reason why she kept her relationship with Karan Kundrra public, read to find out

Recent photos and videos of Karan Kundrra and his girlfriend are evidence of their devoted relationship. Pictures and videos of Karan and Tejasswi Prakash attending a friend's wedding are doing the rounds. Pictures from the haldi ceremony that Karan and Tejasswi uploaded are really beautiful.



Recently, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's girlfriend, and posted photos of themselves together at a friend's haldi ceremony. An online video from the occasion shows the well-known TV actress having a wild time at the pre-wedding celebrations. TejRan followers will undoubtedly be enthralled with this moment that Karan has caught.


With happy New Year's celebrations, Tejasswi and Karan won over their followers' hearts with cute photos they posted to social media. Tejasswi has shared romantic photos from their New Year's adventure. The duo traveled by car and shared tidbits of their experience. The actress donned a chic black split dress that went from her shoulder to her thighs. When it comes to her appearance, Karan looks dashing in a floral shirt and white jeans. "To '24 with my 24x7" was how she captioned the images.

(Also read: Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Latestly


 

