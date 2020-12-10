Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's act in these BTS clips leaves fan curious

MUMBAI: Naagin 5 is currently one of the most popular shows.

Ever since this supernatural show hit the tube, there has been no dull moment on the show. With every episode, some new drama begins and keeps fans hooked to the TV screens. The tale is narrated beautifully with unexpected twists, turns, and action that viewers regret to miss out on even a portion of the show.

And now, some BTS clips from the sets of the popular show have taken the internet by storm, and fans are waiting with bated breath to decode the upcoming plot.

In the BTS clips, Surbhi Chandna aka Bani, and Sharad Malhotra aka Veer are indulging in some intense drama, which has sent shockwaves across. While VAni fans were waiting to see some romantic moments of the two onscreen, it looks like the makers have planned something else. In the clip, Veer is seen aggressively pushing Bani, and she falls with great intensity.

Veer will push Bani. Well, what has lead to this 'tiff' between the two is not known yet, but their changing equation on the show has certainly left their fans shocked. Well, the story will get unfolded on the coming weekend.

Also, in the BTS clips, Surbhi can be seen using air suspenders and giving the scene an aerial twist to make it look realistic on the screen.

Check out the BTS clips below.

