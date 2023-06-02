Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Urvashi Dholakia has won the hearts of viewers with her engaging performances over the years. Who can forget her powerful negative role as Kamolika in Kausautii Zindagii Kay? The actress who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6 has met with an accident on her way to shoot in Mira Road, Mumbai.

The accident took place on Saturday when Urvashi was on her way to the Mira Road Film Studio for shooting when a school bus full of children hit Urvashi’s car from behind in Kashimira. The actress was lucky to not sustain serious injuries but her pet cat who was accompanying her seems to be hurt. Though Urvashi didn’t register a complaint against the school bus driver, the Kashimira Police has recorded the statement of the actress’ driver.

Urvashi has two sons Kshitij and Sagar. Talking about the accident Kshitij told a news portal, “My mom is fit and fine. She's back on her shoot. When I got to know about the accident on February 4, I was very worried. My mother assured me over the call that she was safe. But she didn't want us to inform our nani about the accident till she got back. She came home safe and sound which made us feel better. Even our nani felt relaxed looking at her.”

Credit-TOI