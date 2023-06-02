Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai

The actress who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6 has met with an accident on her way to shoot in Mira Road, Mumbai.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 09:22
Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Urvashi Dholakia has won the hearts of viewers with her engaging performances over the years. Who can forget her powerful negative role as Kamolika in Kausautii Zindagii Kay? The actress who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6 has met with an accident on her way to shoot in Mira Road, Mumbai.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Urvashi Dholakia opens up about wrapping up the shoot for Naagin 6; says, “Balaji Productions feels like home and it has been a great journey”

The accident took place on Saturday when Urvashi was on her way to the Mira Road Film Studio for shooting when a school bus full of children hit Urvashi’s car from behind in Kashimira. The actress was lucky to not sustain serious injuries but her pet cat who was accompanying her seems to be hurt. Though Urvashi didn’t register a complaint against the school bus driver, the Kashimira Police has recorded the statement of the actress’ driver. 

Urvashi has two sons Kshitij and Sagar. Talking about the accident Kshitij told a news portal, “My mom is fit and fine. She's back on her shoot. When I got to know about the accident on February 4, I was very worried. My mother assured me over the call that she was safe. But she didn't want us to inform our nani about the accident till she got back. She came home safe and sound which made us feel better. Even our nani felt relaxed looking at her.”

Also Read- Exclusive! Naagin 6: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria to become the dragon in the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-TOI

Urvashi Dholakia Kasautii Zindagi Kay Naagin 6 Chandrakanta Kahiin To Hoga Comedy Circus Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Ishq Mein Marjawan Kshitij Sagar TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 09:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
MUMBAI:Rajneesh Duggal is a popular actor, who is known for his work in the TV and film industry. Rajneesh has been a...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about what they want, I would love to meet Archana outside as she is a sweetheart” - Soundarya Sharma
MUMBAI:Soundarya Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic Ranchi...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Brars want to meet the family, Garry has another trick for Seerat
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu returns home, Manjari learns about Akshara?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Suman wants her family united, Raavi and Rishita not ready to stay back
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
“The title of the movie intrigued me and the script is simply amazing” - Sharib Hashmi
“The title of the movie intrigued me and the script is simply amazing” - Sharib Hashmi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short t
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about what they want, I would love to meet Archana outside as she is a sweetheart” - Soundarya Sharma
Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal unimpressed with his AI baby avatar says, “kyun sata rahe ho”
Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal unimpressed with his AI baby avatar says, “kyun sata rahe ho”
EXCLUSIVE! “I need to plan everything beforehand because I just don’t go with the flow,” says Rahil Azam
EXCLUSIVE! “I need to plan everything beforehand because I just don’t go with the flow,” says Rahil Azam
Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De reveals if Priyanka or Soundarya missed Ankit and Gautam
Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De reveals if Priyanka or Soundarya missed Ankit and Gautam
Exclusive! Ankur Verma aka Rajeev of Parineeti reflects on the journey of the show and his character, says “The audience that wa
Exclusive! Ankur Verma aka Rajeev of Parineeti reflects on the journey of the show and his character, says “The audience that was with us on day one is still with us and I am grateful that we have their constant support”!