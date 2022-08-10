Naagin 6: Check out what the Naagin’s are doing off the sets of the show

Naagin 6 is finally coming to an end, and for the finale of the show, all the Naagin’s will be joining the storyline. The episode is going to be an interesting one.
MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television, and the serial is now on a bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the initial days, the show did very well with TRP ratings and it was among the top 10 shows. But a few months later, the show had dropped down and wasn’t doing that well when it came to the TRP ratings.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following. As we had reported earlier, the show is going to go off air in mid-February.

Currently, the finale of the episode is being shot and actress Anita Hassanandani Reddy shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the show where one can see all the Naagin's posing.

For the finale of the episode, Anita and Adaa Khan will be joining the team for a very interesting finale episode.

We have seen in many BTS videos and photos about how all the Naagin’s are having fun on the sets of the show.

There is no doubt that it will be a treat to watch all the Naagin’s together and the finale episode is going to be an entertaining one.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

