Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna talks about working in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved television actresses. She ruled the television screen with her performance as Anika in Ishqbaaz and then Dr Ishani in Sanjeevani.

The diva is quite active on social media and regularly keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She has a massive fan following, and fans show a lot of love for her.

Surbhi was last seen in the serial Naagin 5, where she essayed the role of a Naagin, and the audiences applauded her acting chops.

The serial was one of the most loved shows on television and it frequently topped the rating charts. The storyline was quite gripping and kept the audiences hooked to the TV screens.

Now we came across an interview where Surbhi spoke about her plans of working in Bollywood.

The actress said that she has done good work in television and she doesn’t think much of the future as she lives in the moment.

She also said that she is always open to doing good roles in television, web- series or Bollywood whenever a good project comes in any field, she would take the offer and would be more than happy to do the role.

Surbhi also credited the Television industry for giving her everything and making the person that she is and whatever would come her way and if it’s a good role and project she will give her best.

Well, there is no doubt that Surbhi would be a good choice for Bollywood and she has the potential to flourish there.

