Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple

MUMBAI Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been slaying in her career for several years now and managed to create a name for herself in the television industry. The Kkavyanjali actress is now a yummy mommy of a baby boy Aarav who she gave birth to earlier this year.

Anita married her long time boyfriend Rohit Reddy in 2013 in a Telugu-Sindhi wedding. Looks like the couple are busy with their work commitments and raising their little son Aaravv and are missing some much needed romance in their life. The Naagin actress has now made it apparent to her hubby Rohit in her latest check it out;

In the picture we see Anita’s Naagin co-star Tejasswi Prakash in a video call with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She captioned the picture as “You need some romance lessons” She put a laughing emoji and a heart emoji at the end.



We hope Rohit has seen this post and gets the hint!



