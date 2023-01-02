Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple

Looks like the couple are busy with their work commitments and raising their little son Aaravv and are missing some much needed romance in their life.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 14:21
Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple

MUMBAI Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been slaying in her career for several years now and managed to create a name for herself in the television industry. The Kkavyanjali actress is now a yummy mommy of a baby boy Aarav who she gave birth to earlier this year.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! I always wonder why I took so long: Anita Hassanandani on embracing motherhood, shares about her comeback, and more

Anita married her long time boyfriend Rohit Reddy in 2013 in a Telugu-Sindhi wedding. Looks like the couple are busy with their work commitments and raising their little son Aaravv and are missing some much needed romance in their life. The Naagin actress has now made it apparent to her hubby Rohit in her latest check it out;


In the picture we see Anita’s Naagin co-star Tejasswi Prakash in a video call with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She captioned the picture as “You need some romance lessons” She put a laughing emoji and a heart emoji at the end.


We hope Rohit has seen this post and gets the hint!


For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

 

 

 


    

 

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundra TejRan TejRan Bigg Boss 16 Anita Hassanandani Naagin Ekta Kapoor TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 14:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out
MUMBAI  :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Ranvir Shorey roped in for web series titled First Page for Zee5
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and Television,...
Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple
MUMBAI Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been...
"Why is it looking like Alia Bhatt is ignoring in Varun Dhawan" netizens reacts on this latest video of the duo
MUMBAI : Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved on screen Jodi we have seen in Bollywood, over...
Recent Stories
"Why is it looking like Alia Bhatt is ignore in Varun Dhawan" netizens reacts on this latest video of the duo
"Why is it looking like Alia Bhatt is ignoring in Varun Dhawan" netizens reacts on this latest video of the duo

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out
Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Deepika Agarwal to make her Punjabi film debut
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Deepika Agarwal to make her Punjabi film debut
Did Hetal Yadav just hint at an upcoming Twist in Imlie?
Did Hetal Yadav just hint at an upcoming Twist in Imlie?
Shabir Ahluwalia's luxurious trip to the Maldives with his family is every travel bug's dream! Check it out!
Shabir Ahluwalia's luxurious trip to the Maldives with his family is every travel bug's dream! Check it out!
This is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod’s favorite sweet craving, find out what
This is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod’s favorite sweet craving, find out what
Will Tina Datta be seen in a Swastik Productions show? Details Inside
Will Tina Datta be seen in a Swastik Productions show? Details Inside