Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee SHUTS Aly Goni UP

We exclusively reported about Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee entering Star Plus Nach Baliye 9 as a wild-card entrant along with her husband Sandeep Sejwal (Read here: Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal to participate in Nach Baliye 9?).

The duo has rehearsed pretty hard for their performance in the show.

Both Pooja and Sandip entered the show with a bang, intimidating everyone with their personalities.

Pooja had her way with host Maniesh Paul also and did not let him crack jokes on them.

Pooja also asked Aly to shut up. She said, 'Tu baith aur tu chup baith' (You just stay quiet).

It seems like the atmosphere of Nach Baliye 9 will become more intense. Or is it just a great bond that Pooja shares with Aly and Maniesh?



