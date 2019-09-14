News

Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee SHUTS Aly Goni UP

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 05:35 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We exclusively reported about Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee entering Star Plus Nach Baliye 9 as a wild-card entrant along with her husband Sandeep Sejwal (Read herePooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal to participate in Nach Baliye 9?).

The duo has rehearsed pretty hard for their performance in the show. 

Both Pooja and Sandip entered the show with a bang, intimidating everyone with their personalities.

Pooja had her way with host Maniesh Paul also and did not let him crack jokes on them.

Pooja also asked Aly to shut up. She said, 'Tu baith aur tu chup baith' (You just stay quiet).

See the promo.

It seems like the atmosphere of Nach Baliye 9 will become more intense. Or is it just a great bond that Pooja shares with Aly and Maniesh? 

What are your thoughts? Was she actually being rude or just engaging in banter with her friends? 

Hit the comments section below. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

