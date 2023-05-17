Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Sanjeev Seth and Lata Sabharwal to participate in the show ?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon since the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Sanjeev Seth and Lata Sabharwal have been approached for the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show.
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10

MUMBAI:  Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came up with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

As per sources, Sanjeev Seth and Lata Sabharwal have been approached for the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show.

If things work out then they would come on board, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But the fans would love to see them together on screen again.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many more celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

