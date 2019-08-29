Naira to feel HEARTBROKEN on seeing Kartik and Vedika happy in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta…

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness a new drama.



As we know, the Goenka family is celebrating Janmashthami.



And soon, they will have a dance competition where Dadi forces Kartik and Vedika to dance. While the two dance, Naira feels heartbroken seeing Kartik and Vedika happy. She reminisces about the time she spent with Kartik.



While Dadi is also trying to bring Kartik and Vedika closer in love, it will be interesting to watch if Naira and Kartik come close!