Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh reveal surprising details about their hit show Ishqbaaz shutting down!

Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara along with Disha Parmar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 18:16
MUMBAI :Nakuul Mehta stars as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on youtube and Amazon Mini TV. 

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same. Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara along with Disha Parmar. The two have come a long way since then, now playing the coveted roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

ALSO READ:  Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya try to decode the plot of Every Indian TV show ever?

And while Nakuul has confirmed his exit from the show, fans are disheartened but the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by Nakuul will remain iconic. 

Speaking of iconic characters and shows, Nakuul’s previous show Ishqbaaz was also equally popular if not more, it was the story of three brothers and sisters and while fans were upset back then as well about the show ending, some shocking revelations were made by Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul, and Leenesh Mato.

The three Oberoi brothers reunited for a podcast and we're talking about the show that's when Kunal revealed that Ishqbaaz went off-air when it was number 3 on the TRP charts and how shocking it was for them. Take a look at the full video here:

This video has given such a big revelation to the fans of the show but they are happy that the cast of the show is so tightknit.

While Nakuul Mehta recently confirmed that he has quit the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai and is just completing his last schedule.

And rumors were circulating that even Disha Parmar will leave the show but there has been no confirmation or even denial about the same, we can only assume that they are discussing the future course of action with the makers of the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Will Ram be able to look away from Priya seeing her in This avatar on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood Nakkul Mehta Disha Parmar Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Jankee Mehta Ishqbaaz Kunal Jaisingh Leenesh Maato Star Plus
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 18:16

