Nakuul Mehta eyes Master Chef as he cooks pav bhaji; check

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, celebrities are indulging in various activities to keep themselves occupied in a productive way. And as it turns out, Nakuul Mehta seems to have joined that bandwagon as he shared a photo of pav-bhaji that he successfully cooked. In fact, he did not stop at just flaunting his newly acquired cooking skills.

Nakuul went on to write, 'Hey @StarPlus, thanks to the lockdown, I'm MasterChef ready. Not sure to be a participant or judge. But nearly there. Cool. Will cya!' To this, his Ishqbaaaz co-star left a comment saying it looks yum, and following that, Nakuul was at it yet again as he wrote, 'My cooking skills are giving my acting skills a run for the money. Slightly nervous.' This is just another instance of Nakuul being Nakuul, isn't it?

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's tweets right here:

Hey @StarPlus, thanks to the lockdown, I'm MasterChef ready. Not sure to be a participant or judge. But nearly there. Cool. Will cya! @StarAnilJha pic.twitter.com/fHr8Xu4pMq — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) April 22, 2020

On the work front, Nakuul was last seen in a popular web series called Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

