From Nakuul Mehta, Fahmaan Khan to Shiny Doshi, check out the actors in unrecognisable avatars!

MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment for fans for the longest time. Fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show, and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Many new television shows went on-air this year, and many went off-air as well. Some long-reining shows stayed at the top. And a lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year. And with that, a few new actors made their television debut too.

While the style of the actors has changed a lot in recent years and they do adopt new looks for different characters and new costumes, sometimes these actors are unrecognisable as they disappear into the roles.

Some of these costumes are for the show, some of them are just for the twists in the character, and sometimes for the double role. But one thing is for sure; these actors are unrecognisable in these roles. We have a list of all the actors, from Disha Parmar to Sumedh Mudgalkar, who changed their avatar. Check it out:

Disha Parmar:

Disha, who is known for her role in Priya, usually dons a pretty simple attire. But she decided to amp the look up for a character twist in the show with some bangs.

Shiny Doshi:

Shiny Doshi changed her looks for her role in the show Sarojini. She donned a blonde wig.

Sumedh Mudgalkar:

Sumedh, who is known for his role as Lord Krishna, changed his avatar completely.

Fahmaan Khan:

Fahmaan recently had a fun little shoot with a wig on and posed as Pathan. He put on a full-length wig.

Nakuul Mehta:

While Nakuul Mehta’s transformation isn’t for a role, he often takes time to share edits that fans make for him, and this one is quite believable.

