Nakuul Mehta writes an emotional note to Ram Kapoor, check out the deets

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.

The show stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles and has remained viewers' favourite for a very long time now.

Viewers are loving the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Priya determined to let Avni know Lakhan’s love for her

Recently the track of the show has introduced some new characters. Ram’s mother, Swati and brother, Lakhan has entered the show. Currently, the track is focusing on how Priya is trying to bring lakhan and Avni together, making Avni realise how much Lakhan loves her.

Talking about Nakuul Mehta, he is one of the most talented actors the TV industry has seen and is loved for his intense acting and witty personality.

We know that BALH 2 is taking a big leap soon and reportedly, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are bidding the show a goodbye!

Now Nakuul Mehta has posted about his character of Ram Kapoor and the way it has his life, be it him individually or him as a father.

The caption of the posting is heart-touching and the fans are going crazy with it. However, the post is really special as even the daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor has commented on the post, adding more emotion.

Be it Ram Kapoor as a character or Nakuul Mehta as an actor, audience love it and will always miss Nakuul Mehta as Ram. The audience will also love Ram and Priya as a pair as they were one of the most beautiful pair on the Indian Television.

Check out the post shared by Nakuul Mehta on his Instagram profile:

Also check out Ekta Kapoor’s comments on the post:

Not just Ekta Kapoor but even other cast members of the show, including Disha Parmar aka Priya has commented on the post.

image.png

Also read - Ram aka Nakuul Mehta has a hilarious take on his character leaving Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.