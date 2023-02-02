Nakuul Mehta writes an emotional note to Ram Kapoor, check out the deets

Recently the track of the show has introduced some new characters. Ram’s mother, Swati and brother, Lakhan has entered the show. Currently, the track is focusing on how Priya is trying to bring lakhan and Avni together, making Avni realise how much Lakhan loves her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 14:06
Nakuul Mehta writes an emotional note to Ram Kapoor, check out the deets

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.

The show stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles and has remained viewers' favourite for a very long time now.

Viewers are loving the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Priya determined to let Avni know Lakhan’s love for her

Recently the track of the show has introduced some new characters. Ram’s mother, Swati and brother, Lakhan has entered the show. Currently, the track is focusing on how Priya is trying to bring lakhan and Avni together, making Avni realise how much Lakhan loves her.

Talking about Nakuul Mehta, he is one of the most talented actors the TV industry has seen and is loved for his intense acting and witty personality.

We know that BALH 2 is taking a big leap soon and reportedly, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are bidding the show a goodbye!

Now Nakuul Mehta has posted about his character of Ram Kapoor and the way it has his life, be it him individually or him as a father.

The caption of the posting is heart-touching and the fans are going crazy with it. However, the post is really special as even the daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor has commented on the post, adding more emotion.

Be it Ram Kapoor as a character or Nakuul Mehta as an actor, audience love it and will always miss Nakuul Mehta as Ram. The audience will also love Ram and Priya as a pair as they were one of the most beautiful pair on the Indian Television.

Check out the post shared by Nakuul Mehta on his Instagram profile:

Also check out Ekta Kapoor’s comments on the post:

Not just Ekta Kapoor but even other cast members of the show, including Disha Parmar aka Priya has commented on the post.
image.png

Also read -  Ram aka Nakuul Mehta has a hilarious take on his character leaving Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ekta Kapoor Priya Ram Vedika Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Reena Aggarwal Shubhavi Chouksey Nandini Meera Ajay Nagrath Aanchal Khurana Adi Brinda Abhinav Kapoor Shubham Mandy Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 14:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki's life in danger; Shweta worried about money
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Mahekk Chahal celebrated her B’Day with the Cast of Naagin 6; check out what her ‘PERFECT’ birthday looked like
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. This has been another successful...
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni: Exclusive! Ravi and Pratiksha to get married on the same day, will fate bring them together?
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan...
Durga Aur Charu: Exclusive! Bholi will find out about Durga And Charu’s plan, finds out Banke has lost his memory!
MUMBAI : The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan gains consciousness, starts hating Faltu?
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
*Hritiqa to make her bollywood debut alongside Jimmy Shergill. Read on! *
*Hritiqa to make her bollywood debut alongside Jimmy Shergill. Read on! *

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mahekk Chahal celebrated her B’Day with the Cast of Naagin 6; check out what her ‘PERFECT’ birthday looked like
Mahekk Chahal celebrated her B’Day with the Cast of Naagin 6; check out what her ‘PERFECT’ birthday looked like
Check out Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame’s new look as she dons a traditional saree and nath
Check out Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame’s new look as she dons a traditional saree and nath
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s this actress is seen dancing at her friend’s birthday party as a kid, guess who
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s this actress is seen dancing at her friend’s birthday party as a kid, guess who
A fight breaks out on the sets of Imlie; Chaitrali Gupte and Hetal Yadav share a Major Disagreement?
A fight breaks out on the sets of Imlie; Chaitrali Gupte and Hetal Yadav share a Major Disagreement?
Aamir Ali breaks his silence on dating Shamita Shetty, says, “I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan,
Aamir Ali breaks his silence on dating Shamita Shetty, says, “I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan, even he…”
Exclusive! Prapti Redkar to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi
Exclusive! Prapti Redkar to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi