Ram aka Nakuul Mehta has a hilarious take on his character leaving Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya getting married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a video close to BALH 2.

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most talented actors the TV industry has seen and is loved for his intense acting and witty personality.

We know that BALH 2 is taking a big leap soon and reportedly, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are bidding the show a goodbye!

Now, Nakuul came up with a hilarious video and we can’t help but think if this was in reference to his character making an exit from the show!

Check it out!

We know that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has made a place for itself in the hearts of the masses and it would be no surprise that the audience loves the show and the actors dedicate so much to the show!

The audience is surely going to miss the pair of Ram and Priya after the leap and at the same time, seem intrigued with the upcoming track of the show.

What do you guys think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

