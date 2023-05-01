Ram aka Nakuul Mehta has a hilarious take on his character leaving Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta is one of the most talented actors the TV industry has seen and is loved for his intense acting and witty personality.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 18:08
Ram aka Nakuul Mehta has a hilarious take on his character leaving Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya getting married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive.

Also read:  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta meets Ram Kapoor; says, “Ram Kapoor's in the Multiverse of Happiness…”

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a video close to BALH 2.

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most talented actors the TV industry has seen and is loved for his intense acting and witty personality.

We know that BALH 2 is taking a big leap soon and reportedly, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are bidding the show a goodbye!

Now, Nakuul came up with a hilarious video and we can’t help but think if this was in reference to his character making an exit from the show!

Check it out!

We know that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has made a place for itself in the hearts of the masses and it would be no surprise that the audience loves the show and the actors dedicate so much to the show!

The audience is surely going to miss the pair of Ram and Priya after the leap and at the same time, seem intrigued with the upcoming track of the show.

What do you guys think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Swati remembers the past, Nandini doubts Swati’s return?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Shubhaavi Choksey Manraj Singh Sharma Maanya Sharma Piyush Sahdev TellyChakkar BTS Ram Priya Pihu Mr. Kapoor BTS TV news TV news Aarohi Kumawat Aanchal Khurana
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 18:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
“This short movie deals with domestic conflicts and definitely will be loved by the fans” Santosh Ojha on his short movie Pyare Papa
Udaariyaan’s Harleen shares a picture with her HERO’s family, check it out
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan’s Harleen shares a picture with her HERO’s family, check it outMumbai: Udaariyaan is an Indian...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:  Bhavani will accuse Sai of taking away Chavan Family’s right to have a rightful heir by removing Pakhi’s uterus
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ram aka Nakuul Mehta has a hilarious take on his character leaving Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu:  The Pandit predicts impending danger in Ayaan and Tanisha’s marital life
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra once again hides his face; netizens troll him, “Nayi naveli dulhan ki tarah ghunghat pehn ke
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra once again hides his face; netizens troll him, “Nayi naveli dulhan ki tarah ghunghat pehn ke ghum raha hai”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Udaariyaan’s Harleen shares a picture with her HERO’s family, check it out
Udaariyaan’s Harleen shares a picture with her HERO’s family, check it out
Pandya Store’s Gombi and Krish aka Kinshuk Mahajan and Mohit Parmar get together for This challenge
Pandya Store’s Gombi and Krish aka Kinshuk Mahajan and Mohit Parmar get together for This challenge
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare welcomes a new member in her family, find out who
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare welcomes a new member in her family, find out who
It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him
It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him
Jannat Zubair’s throwback video is sure to melt your heart, deets inside
Jannat Zubair’s throwback video is sure to melt your heart, deets inside