Namish Taneja talks about doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and reveals his upcoming project - Exclusive

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 17:43
NAMISH TANEJA

MUMBAI : Namish Taneja is a well known actor of the television industry and he has been around for quite some time and he has a decent fan following.

He has been part of many successful projects like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Aye Mere Humsafar, Ikyawann etc.

What is your next project?

I am just looking for a good project like the last one I did on Zee Tv and it was good and for some reason the plot of the serial was changed but now I have something but there is some budget issue hence I am unable to talk about it.

Do you have any plans to do something on OTT?

I have just started to try out OTT and movies and I am getting a positive response. I hope you can see me this year by December or by next year.

Will we get to see you in a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I have no plans of doing a reality show and if I do the show, it will mean they have paid me really well.

