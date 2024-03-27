Namish Taneja talks about doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and reveals his upcoming project - Exclusive

MUMBAI : Namish Taneja is a well known actor of the television industry and he has been around for quite some time and he has a decent fan following.

He has been part of many successful projects like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Aye Mere Humsafar, Ikyawann etc.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “I have not left Maitree because of any reality show”, Namish Taneja opens up on quitting Maitree and being offered Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi! Read More!

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what are his next projects and would he be interested in doing any reality show like Bigg Boss.

What is your next project?

I am just looking for a good project like the last one I did on Zee Tv and it was good and for some reason the plot of the serial was changed but now I have something but there is some budget issue hence I am unable to talk about it.

Do you have any plans to do something on OTT?

I have just started to try out OTT and movies and I am getting a positive response. I hope you can see me this year by December or by next year.

Will we get to see you in a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I have no plans of doing a reality show and if I do the show, it will mean they have paid me really well.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Namish on screen and would want to see him soon in a project.

