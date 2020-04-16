“Namrata and I first met at the reading session of the show and since then there’s no looking back for us”, says Anusha Mishra

MUMBAI: As the common saying goes – ‘The best friendships are created at the most unexpected moments' - such has been the journey of BFFs Alia (Anusha Mishra) and Rabia (Namrata Pathak) who play best friends in Sony SAB's Tera Kya Hoga Alia. However, the secret to their onscreen chemistry is the bond both share off-screen.

Both best friends have shared some amazing time on the sets and have entertained their fans with their amazing onscreen camaraderie as well.

Here's what Anusha and Namrata have to say about their friendship.

Speaking about their unusual beginning of the journey of becoming friends, Anusha said, “The start of our journey of becoming friends is unlike any story two best-friends can have. We first met during the reading session of Tera Kya Hoga Alia. To add to the existing newness of the situation, we both were instantly asked by our director that – “From now on you both are best friends” and I remember we looked at each other in total surprise.”

Anusha while sharing about her bond with Namrata, said, “After our first meet we both made efforts to become each other’s friend but it did not happen the way we were expecting. I think we got to know each other while we were shooting in Agra and we were roommates. We both realized that we are really in sync with each other and learnt a lot about one another. Since then we have been great friends and with time we became best friends. I love everything about Nammu (Namrata Pathak) and I admire the person and phenomenal artist she is. She is my rock.”

Bubbly Anusha further added, “We spend so much time together at work and after work as well. Now that we are not shooting, I miss the fun on the set with her. Although we stay connected through video calls and messages.”

“For all our viewers of Tera Kya Hoga Alia, I would like to say that this is one of the most challenging phase that we are encountering and we should take a moment to thank the medical community and the people who are helping us meet our daily needs. I urge people to stay positive by spending time with family or even staying connected through video calls or messages. Stay indoors and stay safe.”