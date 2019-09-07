Naveen Saini feels blessed with Bappa's love!

Naveen Saini currently seen in Kundali Bhagya like every year brought in Ganpati. He says, "Since 10 years I am getting Ganpati for one and a half days. Ganpati bappa has big role in my life. I have a belief that My home is just because of him. It was my mannat at my friends place during ganpati to have a house of my own during Bidaai days which was a super hit show..Even while signing Bidaai Ganpati bappa idol was present at Rajan Shahi's office. I have big faith in Ganpati bappa He is Vighan Harta and my daughter has immense love for ganpati too. I believe my home is blessed with his kripa drishti".

On the work front he is currently seen as Mahesh Luthra father of the lead and the show is very popular. He says, "The response of Kundali Bhagya is fantastic. It has added to my name and fame". Naveen is one actor who not only gets Ganpati at his home but is also involved in ganpati celebration management in the famous building Dheeraj Solitaire where he resides. We are sure Ganpati Bappa will keep blessing you every year!.