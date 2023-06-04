Neha Marda gets hospitalised as she faces pregnancy complications

Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda has been hospitalized. The actress' due date is near by. It seems she developed some complications in her pregnancy and had to be hospitalized. There is no update so far on how she is doing.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 21:07
Neha Marda gets hospitalised as she faces pregnancy complications

MUMBAI:Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda has been hospitalized. The actress' due date is near by.
 
It seems she developed some complications in her pregnancy and had to be hospitalized. There is no update so far on how she is doing. 

Also read - Exclusive! “My life has been like a fairytale”, actor Neha Marda talks about her journey, pregnancy and more 

Neha Marda got married to Ayushman Aggarwal in 2012. He is a well-known businessman of Patna, Bihar. This was the couple's first child. 

They got married when she was in her 20s. Fans will know Neha Marda as Gehna from Balika Vadhu. She was on the show from 2008 to 2011. 

The actress confirmed the news of her pregnancy last year.

There are many actresses who have had tough pregnancies. We hope that Neha Marda is doing fine. 

Some days back, her friends held a cute baby shower for the mom-to-be. While this news is indeed worrisome, we hope that things work out fine.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life. Com

Also read - Neha Marda all set to embrace motherhood after 10 years of marriage, shares a beautiful click from her maternity shoot

Neha Marda Ayushman Aggarwal Balika Vadhu Gehna Television Doli Armaanon Ki pregnancy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 21:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Dhruv and Tara kicked out of the house, Dhruv gets hurt on his neck
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Lovely! Aarohi goes out of the way to help Akshara
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Abhimanyu takes care of the expenses for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the video of the star cast of Kumkum Bhagya enjoying the Iftar party on the sets of the show
MUMBAI:   KumKum Bhagya is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and its going well at the TRP...
Neha Marda gets hospitalised as she faces pregnancy complications
MUMBAI:Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda has been hospitalized. The actress' due date is near by. It seems she developed...
Trending! Adipurush poster launch, Tiger Vs Pathan, check out about the trending news for the day
MUMBAI:   Keeping the promise to deliver some great information from the entertainment world, we are back with the...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Trending! Adipurush poster launch, Tiger Vs Pathan, check out about the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
KUMKUM BHGAYA
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the video of the star cast of Kumkum Bhagya enjoying the Iftar party on the sets of the show
she is shooting in Chandigarh
Bigboss16 fame Archana Gautam to star in an Haryanvi song that she is shooting in Chandigarh
Pakhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode
Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pankhuri Awasthy Rode announces pregnancy with Gautam Rode, check out the video here
Bigg Boss
'Bigg Boss 16' favourite Abdu Rozik claims to have grown
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhi Rana to participate in the upcoming season?
businessman at the end of this month
Congratulations! Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz to get engaged to Muscat based businessman at the end of this month?