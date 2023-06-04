Neha Marda gets hospitalised as she faces pregnancy complications

MUMBAI:Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda has been hospitalized. The actress' due date is near by.



It seems she developed some complications in her pregnancy and had to be hospitalized. There is no update so far on how she is doing.

Neha Marda got married to Ayushman Aggarwal in 2012. He is a well-known businessman of Patna, Bihar. This was the couple's first child.

They got married when she was in her 20s. Fans will know Neha Marda as Gehna from Balika Vadhu. She was on the show from 2008 to 2011.

The actress confirmed the news of her pregnancy last year.

There are many actresses who have had tough pregnancies. We hope that Neha Marda is doing fine.

Some days back, her friends held a cute baby shower for the mom-to-be. While this news is indeed worrisome, we hope that things work out fine.

