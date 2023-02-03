Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on television. The show is back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide, including an Australian version, a UK version, and an Asian version.

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

Earlier, we informed about how the top 9 home cooks will get a chance to work with Sous Chefs Shivesh Bhatia, Aanal Kotak, Depinder Chibber, Sanjana Patel, Marina Balakrishnan, Ashish Bhasin, and Chinu aka Shilarna Vaze.

While the show has been receiving a lot of buzz, not all of it is positive, the judges have called biased to contestant Arjuna Vijay many times after the recent episodes aired.

The viewers have shown their disappointment towards Aruna being saved and saying that other contestants are not given equal opportunities as her.

The Twitterverse went into a frenzy over the recent episodes and the bashing of Aruna continues. Check out some of the reactions here:

Again Aruna is saved

Tell me a boring season of MasterChef India than current one , I will wait !!

The worst season for sure... #MasterChefIndia — sandeep (@Vicharofsandeep) February 23, 2023

Bhai MasterChef India Wale direct Aruna ko winner declare kardo.. kyun itna episode ka tamasha kar rahe ho.#MasterChefIndia — Alok Ranjan Pradhan (@AlokRPs) February 28, 2023

In the latest episode (23rd Feb’23) of Masterchef India, Arunima Vijay’s dish looked so plain and the presentation was also so poor.. if someone else had made that presentation @ranveerbrar would have pointed out 10 mistakes. Also there was no innovation which judges ask for. — a rebel for a cause (@Pupuli9) February 24, 2023

will stop waiting for masterchef india to get better. the contestants literally diss each other. editing is shit. amul amul fortune fortune hi chal raha hai. challenges/advantages don't make sense; kab hoga elimination? don't have words for aRuNa. not even sad i didnt audition — Khadija (@khadzie) February 28, 2023

#MasterChefIndia from very beginning after the selection,i know Aruna is the winner of this season,the judges been very baised,Garima as always praises for Aruna though she is limited to only vegetarian Dish. This MasterChef India Challenge a contestant should be able to all kind — Djinn (@Djinnn666) February 20, 2023

While the bashing continues, the season seems to be going strong and people are tuning in to watch the show. The show is soon to enter the finale phase and people are waiting to see who makes the cut.

Do you think that the Twitter bashing is justified? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

