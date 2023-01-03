Master Chef India 7: Netizens troll judges for being biased towards Aruna Vijay and her plain looking food, say “what's eye-catchty about this dish?”

The seventh season of Master Chef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. The current season is however facing a lot of backlash for being biased towards certain contestants
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 09:42
Master Chef India 7: Netizens troll judges for being biased towards Aruna Vijay and her plain looking food, say “what's eye-catc

MUMBAI: Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version. 

Also Read- MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show

The seventh season of Master Chef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. The current season is however facing a lot of backlash for being biased towards certain contestants and one of them seems to be home cook Aruna Vijay. Previously netizens had criticized the judges as Aruna was allowed to switch her protein from fish to paneer as she is a vegetarian. 

Now, in the latest episode, the judges announce Ticket to Finale challenge task where the contestants have to make something healthy and innovative but with a twist. Half of them were not allowed to use electricity and the other half couldn't use the stove. 

All the chefs managed to complete the task and present their dishes. Aruna meanwhile served very plain looking mini appams, stew foam, baked veggies and chammanthi thoran. Teh judges didn’t say much about her food’s taste. One netizen commented, “Can somebody just explain me what's eye-catchty about this dish? Because I didn't find anything like that.... I knew her dish is getting in top 3 dishes. How is she getting safe every week I wonder…” Another one wrote, “Chef Ranveer giving a lecture on oils & grains instead of giving Aruna the negative feedback her dish deserved.His bias for her runs deep.”

Also Read- Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

Check out the tweets below;

What did you think of the judges’ comments?

Tell us in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-spotboye

Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora Masterchef India 7 cooking show Reality show Aruna Vijay Priyanka Kundu Biswas TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 09:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai lashes out at Virat for not trying to change the hatred Vinu has for her
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Raavi and Shiva to leave Pandya Niwas?
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: An emotional Sai tells Ashwini she cannot choose between her two children and loves them equally
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya claims her feelings for Anuj are one-sided, Anupama trusts her husband
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu enters Mittal House disguised as a male cook
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Not just Tabu, Ajay Devgn has also worked with these actresses multiple times
Not just Tabu, Ajay Devgn has also worked with these actresses multiple times

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kashmera Shah reveals why she publicly kissed her husband, says, “I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved…”
Kashmera Shah reveals why she publicly kissed her husband, says, “I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved…”
Audience Perspective! Netizens want the show Anupamaa to move on, ask for a better storyline
Audience Perspective! Netizens want the show Anupamaa to move on, ask for a better storyline
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet do the aarti together, Shagun sidelined
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet do the aarti together, Shagun sidelined
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet shows the contract papers, Shagun takes the challenge
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet shows the contract papers, Shagun takes the challenge
Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside
Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside
jitendra bohara
Exclusive! Here’s what Imlie actor Jitendra Bohara has to say about his comeback in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin