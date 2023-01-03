Master Chef India 7: Netizens troll judges for being biased towards Aruna Vijay and her plain looking food, say “what's eye-catchty about this dish?”

MUMBAI: Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version.

The seventh season of Master Chef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. The current season is however facing a lot of backlash for being biased towards certain contestants and one of them seems to be home cook Aruna Vijay. Previously netizens had criticized the judges as Aruna was allowed to switch her protein from fish to paneer as she is a vegetarian.

Now, in the latest episode, the judges announce Ticket to Finale challenge task where the contestants have to make something healthy and innovative but with a twist. Half of them were not allowed to use electricity and the other half couldn't use the stove.

All the chefs managed to complete the task and present their dishes. Aruna meanwhile served very plain looking mini appams, stew foam, baked veggies and chammanthi thoran. Teh judges didn’t say much about her food’s taste. One netizen commented, “Can somebody just explain me what's eye-catchty about this dish? Because I didn't find anything like that.... I knew her dish is getting in top 3 dishes. How is she getting safe every week I wonder…” Another one wrote, “Chef Ranveer giving a lecture on oils & grains instead of giving Aruna the negative feedback her dish deserved.His bias for her runs deep.”

Check out the tweets below;

Chef Ranveer giving a lecture on oils & grains instead of giving Aruna the negative feedback her dish deserved.His bias for her runs deep.#MasterChefIndia pic.twitter.com/jLiSDNQ0UI — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) February 27, 2023

Can somebody just explain me what's eye-catchty about this dish? Because I didn't find anything like that....

I knew her dish is getting in top 3 dishes How is she getting safe every week I wonder.... #Priyanka #Nayanjyoti#MasterChefIndia pic.twitter.com/MzkFnOW77F — ᴬ'(@luvkapilsharma) February 24, 2023

