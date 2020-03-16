NETIZENS DEMAND! 'No Anuj then-No Anupamaa' fans want the makers to continue Anuj's character in StarPlus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

Currently, in the show, Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

In the recent promo of the show where Anupamaa tells her mother about the growing responsibilities and Anuj's dreams that she wants to fulfil. Anupamaa's mother gives hope to her but the picture of Anuj falls indicating something bad is soon to happen. Fans have taken the hints that the show shall soon bid adieu to the actor, they had even realised that screen space for Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna has been decreasing, they ask him to find another show, and even ask the makers to do justice to his character. They don't want the character to die, Check out what they had to reveal:

We already have enough dukh dard peeda in real life. We watch #Anupamaa for a hiatus and hope that someone like #AnujKapadia gives. Why would you want to kill him and give us more ddp!?@ketswalawalkar

ANUJ IS HOPE — (@OneHappyInsaan) July 22, 2022

Is it possible that #GauravKhanna has got another job and needs to leave this show? I guess only time will tell. But meanwhile

ANUJ IS HOPE#Anupamaa #MaAn #anujkapadia — Devika (@Tesh_1998) July 22, 2022

One thing I noticed in this fd . No one wants to give up when it's about Anuj/GK Even tht day we didn't entered trend list for 1 hour bcz of football match . But not even one person gave up or complained . Y'all Seriously amazing



ANUJ IS HOPE #Anupamaa #GauravKhanna — (@sobtian_pushp) July 22, 2022

Guys we r trending @ 6...Please @StarPlus nd @ketswalawalkar a

nd dkp.. if u have started a show for women nd hr journey..Stop giving sch stupid messages to the society nd give some geniune message or else don't say tht it's a women empowerment wala show..#Anupamaa

ANUJ IS HOPE — Mahi (@_Mahi_Agrawal) July 22, 2022

Always read that ITV is all about Saas, bahu, vamp and drama. Thankyou #Anupamaa makers @ketswalawalkar for proving it right. I came here for unique content but ended up in useless content.

ANUJ IS HOPE — Mona Pratik (@PratikMona) July 22, 2022

A woman can grow much more when a man who loves her is with her...for a woman to grow it's not necessary to snatch away her basic happiness and show r crying and managing stuff..this show is based on 2022 nd not 1872..PlZ don't show such stuff #Anupamaa #Anujkapadia

ANUJ IS HOPE — Mahi (@_Mahi_Agrawal) July 22, 2022

Many people started Watching Anupamaa bcuz of Anuj and makers really want to put Anuj's character in danger

ANUJ IS HOPE #GauravKhanna #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa — Gauravkhannalovers_ ( Proud fan ) (@gauravklovers) July 22, 2022

This!!! DKP, you are sick to do this to them. and us.

ANUJ IS HOPE#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/AoNlG0foYL — (@OneHappyInsaan) July 22, 2022

He was off for 2 epis, 10 secs of foreshadowing & the same scn on a promo….look at what that did!



Riled up viewers around the globe for an unplanned whopping 27K+@StarPlus, what else is STARDOM?Don’t throw this away, as U know this doesn’t happen often#Anupamaa

ANUJ IS HOPE pic.twitter.com/kTyx7dtinR — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) July 22, 2022

He is the soul of the show..uske bina aap bhi kya hi kr loge #Anupamaa

ANUJ IS HOPE — Shalu (@ShaluGa81727001) July 22, 2022

It's 10k+ tweets

An unplanned trend. He shines everywhere. Fans really want Anuj forever#Anupamaa #GauravKhanna #AnujKapadia

ANUJ IS HOPE pic.twitter.com/z7m71pNsUb — Gauravkhannalovers_ ( Proud fan ) (@gauravklovers) July 22, 2022

More than the huge love #AnujKapadia gets, the fd coming together with unplanned trend & making it a loud success amazed me! Here's a quick



Jay Jakara On @iamgauravkhanna



SS credits: @PradhanSugyanee & all the ppl's tweets that appear!



ANUJ IS HOPE

indeed.#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/uOFDxzjXqs — (@OneHappyInsaan) July 23, 2022

After a long-drawn-out argument where everyone fights, Pakhi takes a major decision and leaves the house but threatens Anupama as she goes. She will be back in the house and then Anupama won't ever be able to make her leave again. Anupama reels from the incident with Pakhi while Vanraj and Pakhi make up at the Shah house.

