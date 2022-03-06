NEW COUPLE IN TOWN! Samar aka Paras Kalnawat introduces his new love interest with their couple name in StarPlus' Anupamaa

Ankush will offer a job to Vanraj in the Kapadia empire. But when he tries to fix him up in the company he will be shocked to know that Anupama has the signing authority for the entire empire.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 13:17
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

As we all know Anupamaa and Anuj's family is going to expand and we shall have two new love stories in the show. We had exclusively updated that Adhik and Pakhi, Sara and Samar shall get paired opposite each other, where Sara and Adhik are siblings and Anuj's niece and nephew. This is surely going to add a lot of spice in the show.

Well, while welcoming Alma, Paras Kalnawat takes to his Instagram and gives a blissful surprise to his fans by revealing the new couple name, SamRa. We can't wait to see how the new duo shall evoke sparks in the show. 

Currently, Vanraj will finally meet Anuj’s family and he will try to bond with them during Kinjal’s baby shower and that’s when Ankush will offer a job to Vanraj in the Kapadia empire. But when he tries to fix him up in the company he will be shocked to know that Anupama  has the signing authority for the entire empire.

He would be shocked to know that Anuj has given such a huge power to Anupama

