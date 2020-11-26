Newbie Pankaj Singh to be part of Panorama Entertainment’s next?

MUMBAI: Sometime back we broke the news about Panorama Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Bharat and have roped in Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi to play the pivotal part (Read here: Hemangi Kavi roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s next )

The story will apparently revolve around a father who is against having a girl child. When he gets to know that his second child also happens to be a girl, he poisons his wife due to which the wife faces health issues and the girl is born deaf while the father gets jailed.

The latest we hear is that newbie Pankaj Singh will most likely depict the role of a father. The actor is still in talks and nothing has been finalized yet.

We could get through him for clarity.

Panorama Entertainment, helmed by Suzana Ghai has produced popular shows namely Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Ikkyawann which aired on Star Plus.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further development. Stay tuned!