Newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor enjoy marital bliss as they twin jackets and enjoy gazing the mountains; PICS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh has always been the heartthrob of millions of his fans especially the female ones. The handsome hunk broke many hearts after he got hitched to the love of his life, Ruchikaa Kapoor, in a lowkey court wedding. A streak of their pictures and videos from the same went viral and were all things dreamy. Soon after the news was out, Shaheer and Ruchikaa were flooded with love and good wishes from across their fans, family members and friends from the industry. Now, if Shaheer's latest Instagram post is anything to go by, it appears that the lovebirds are enjoying their honeymoon, or perhaps or a mini romantic getaway.

The actor shared an adorable picture of him and Ruchikaa sitting amidst an unknown but beautiful location. The highlight of this picture, however, was the fact that both Shaheer and Ruchikaa were twinning in jackets of the same colour. In the background, we could see skies, mountains and a lot of beautifully constructed houses. In his caption, Shaheer wrote, "Thoda sabz, thoda aasmaan aur teri mushkurahat.. #ikigai." Well, the duo often uses the term #ikigai while penning posts for each other. Goals, aren't they? Under Shaheer's post, fans couldn't stop gushing over the cuteness that the two are. Take a look below:

Ruchikaa Kapoor, who happens to be the head of Ekta Kapoor’s film division, met Shaheer on the sets of Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya. The duo fell in love and dated for around one-and-a-half-year before tying the knot. In an interview with BT, Sheikh had opened up on his love saga with Ruchikaa by saying, "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her”.

