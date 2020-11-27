Newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor express the best part about each other's company and the deets are UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: One of television’s most eligible bachelors is finally taken! Shaheer Sheikh has finally tied the knot with ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor (who is the head of Ekta Kapoor's film division) a few days ago.

The couple settled for a court marriage due to the pandemic and plan to have a traditional wedding in June 2021.

After their court marriage, the couple flew to Shaheer’s hometown in Jammu, where they had a small ceremony at his house. This was followed by another informal ceremony at Ruchikaa’s residence in Mumbai. The actor posted a picture of Ruchikaa recently, where she was seen having a hearty laugh with Shaheer holding her hand that had the ring.

In an interview post-wedding, Shaheer said, “Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”.

Ruchikaa added, “It is Shaheer’s simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It’s rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other.”.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa have been in a relationship for almost one-and-a-half years now. They met on the sets of Judgemental Hai Kya, around two years ago.

Credit: Bombay Times