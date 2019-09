MUMBAI: Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey, who are known for the show Jamai Raja, visited Lal Baugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings. The two looked happy as they posed for the camera.



For the occasion, Nia donned a traditional yellow suit and paired her outfit with dazzling earrings. Ravi chose to go casual and looked at ease in his relaxed tee and denim.



Check out below:



On the work front, Ravi has done several television shows such as 12/24 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He was last seen in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. Nia is known for Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and she was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.