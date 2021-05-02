Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal of Anupama reveals why the show is a huge success, talks about shooting in these tough times

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

Along with Rupali and Sudhanshu, the audiences also connect with the new generation story of Samar and Nandini and Kinjal and Toshu.

The story of Kinjal and Toshu is very relatable as the ups and downs in their relationship are common these days.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nidhi and asked her what is the one thing she feels the audiences have connected to in the show and made it a huge success.

(ALSO READ : Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah is the REIGNING QUEEN of FLORAL FASHION! Here's the PROOF... )

The actress said that she gives credit to the writers of the show who have written every character in such a way that the audiences connect with them. She says that she cannot pick one point.

She also said that extramarital affairs are common today, and many families may be going through it, so they connect to the story. Almost 50– 60% of the population has faced this.

We also asked her whether the decision of the government to stall shooting in Mumbai was right, to which the actress said that shooting in Mumbai wasn’t possible considering the situation but actors have to shoot for the serial as every person in front of or behind the camera needs the money.

In the end, she said that they have shifted outskirts to a green zone area and shooting is taking place with utmost precautions. She hopes that things come back to normal and everyone stays safe.

TellyChakkar requests all its readers to please follow the rules and stay safe.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Nidhi Shah opens up on how Gujarati fever takes over on the sets of Anupamaa, says it feels homely )