Nidhi Singh and Pratab Hada in First Kut Productions’ next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar wrote news about producer Rajan Shahi is bringing a new web-series titled Kameenkhori.

We mentioned about actors Deepak Chaddha and Meena Mir playing pivotal roles in the show

(Read here: Deepak Chaddha and Meena Mir bag First Kut Productions’ next).

Now we hear that the makers have roped in Saath Nibhana Sathiya fame Pratab Hada and Nidhi Singh who was last in SAB TV’s Baavle Utaavle in the lead roles.

Kameenkhori will have a strong message on how important is for a woman to also live their life to the fullest and even they should be allowed to live freely.

We could not get though actors for their comment.

The series will stream on First Kut Productions’ Youtube Channel. They have earlier produced series like Guddu Beds Guddun, Kharonch, Love Sex & Viagra amongst others.