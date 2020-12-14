Nikita Bhamdipati to join Kevin Almasifar and Kritika Yadav in MTV Splitsvilla X3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about popular youth-based reality shows on MTV.

Recently, we reported about Roadies Revolution fame Kevin Almasifar being roped in for MTV Splitsvilla X3. (Read here: Don't HATE the people responsible for my exit in Ace of Space 2: Nikita Bhamidipati )

We also informed our viewers about model Kritika Yadav bagging the show.

Now, the latest update is that Ace of Space season 2 fame Nikita Bhamdipati will also be seen in the thirteenth season of MTV Splitsvilla.

Nikita impressed the viewers with her stint in Ace of Space. She was quite popular on the show among the boys. It will be interesting to see her in Splitsvilla.

Well, after an extremely popular season twelve, the makers of Splitsvilla are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the expectations of the audience are met from the thirteenth season as well.

Are you excited about MTV Splitsvilla X3?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Nikita Bhamidipati roped in for Colors’ Pavitra Bhagya )