Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar share the first photo of their daughter Devika, with this special person! Check it out!

While, both Nikitin and Kratika are very active on social media, they have refrained from sharing their daughter's face and have only posted glimpses here and there.
Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar share the first photo of their daughter Devika

MUMBAI : Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are one of the most popular and beautiful jodis of the Telly world. The couple has been happily married for many years and is enjoying their marital bliss.

The couple became parents to a little baby girl and announced their daughter’s name to the world a few hours after her birth. The new parents took to their social media handles to share the good news and announce their princess’ name. The couple posted a picture of a rainbow with a text that read, “And so the adventure begins. We welcome our baby girl. Devika Dheer 12/05/2022”.

While, both Nikitin and Kratika are very active on social media, they have refrained from sharing their daughter’s face and have only posted glimpses here and there. But today the couple revealed their beautiful daughter’s face in a special post with her grandfather and Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer.

Take a look at the first picture of Devika Dheer here:

In a media interaction, Kratika revealed how she met Nikitin and how her father-in-law played a very big role in the whole relationship, and that he actually asked her to marry Nikitin she said, "He just asked me to meet Nikitin and I had watched Chennai Express then and found Nikitin really hot. So, I said yes and I met him. We ticked off initially over common likes and dislikes. Mostly we spoke about dogs because both of us are dog lovers. Things hit it off. Later, dad Pankaj Dheer asked me if I want to his daughter-in-law in front of everyone and I was red.”

Nikitin said, "In the middle of the day, dad called and asked me on this and I was like whatever you deem fit."  

Kratika also revealed how Nikitin proposed her in the cinema hall, to which she was unaware of. "He whispered 'I Love you' in my ears while we were watching a movie and I was like, 'what?' He thought I had an ego and hence we did not talk about it later." So, he did propose me earlier but I just did not realise it.

The couple is indeed one of the most loved couple of the entertainment world and their daughter is just as lovely.

