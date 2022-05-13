Revealed! New parents Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer reveal their newborn’s name

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer welcome cute baby girl on May 12th
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 08:48
Revealed! New parents Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer reveal their newborn’s name

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar and hubby Nikitin Dheer announced their daughter’s name to the world a few hours after her birth. The new parents took to their social media handles to share the good news and announce their princess’ name. The couple posted a picture of a rainbow with a text that read, “And so the adventure begins. We welcome our baby girl. Devika Dheer 12/05/2022”.

Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS! Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer welcomes baby girl

Kratika expressed her feelings about inviting a cute munchkin into her life. Alongside the adorable name announcement picture, she wrote, “We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter! -Dheers #harharmahadevॐ “

Congratulatory notes and best wishes dropped in for the couple from all over the industry. Several celebrities including Shrenu Parikh, Anjum Fakih, Smriti Khanna among others sent their heartfelt messages to Kratika and Nikitin.

Also Read: Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy

Earlier this month, Kratika shared that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law have prepared everything before the arrival of the baby. She said, “I want to say that from getting all the stuff for the baby and me, making the list, to preparing my maternity bag, everything is done by my mother-in-law and sister-in-law.”

On the work front, Kratika Sengar was last seen on TV in Choti Sardarni. 

Credit: ETimes

Kratika Sengar Nikitin Dheer Kasam Punar Vivaah Jhansi Ki Rani Married Again Choti Sarrdaarni Service Wali Bahu Devika Dheer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 08:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! When Shah Rukh Khan listed the reasons that make him ineligible for Hollywood
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following. Fans are not just fond of his work but also personality. He is one...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! The show is to begin shooting from this date; the team is to leave for South Africa t shoot this season
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run...
“Supporting each other during hard times is a sign of a strong relationship,” says Vijayendra Kumeria from Sony TV’s Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye
MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria, who plays Armaan Oberoi in Sony Entertainment Television's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, has a...
EXCLUSIVE! Janardhan is responsible for the fire in Pandya Store but Gombi blames Dev in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad confirms her relationship with Hrithik Roshan? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: After weeks of speculation, Saba Azad has officially declared that she is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan...
Imlie: Shocking! Is Imlie’s pregnancy fake?
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! When Shah Rukh Khan listed the reasons that make him ineligible for Hollywood
Must Read! When Shah Rukh Khan listed the reasons that make him ineligible for Hollywood
Latest Video