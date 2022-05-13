Revealed! New parents Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer reveal their newborn’s name

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar and hubby Nikitin Dheer announced their daughter’s name to the world a few hours after her birth. The new parents took to their social media handles to share the good news and announce their princess’ name. The couple posted a picture of a rainbow with a text that read, “And so the adventure begins. We welcome our baby girl. Devika Dheer 12/05/2022”.

Kratika expressed her feelings about inviting a cute munchkin into her life. Alongside the adorable name announcement picture, she wrote, “We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter! -Dheers #harharmahadevॐ “

Congratulatory notes and best wishes dropped in for the couple from all over the industry. Several celebrities including Shrenu Parikh, Anjum Fakih, Smriti Khanna among others sent their heartfelt messages to Kratika and Nikitin.

Earlier this month, Kratika shared that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law have prepared everything before the arrival of the baby. She said, “I want to say that from getting all the stuff for the baby and me, making the list, to preparing my maternity bag, everything is done by my mother-in-law and sister-in-law.”

On the work front, Kratika Sengar was last seen on TV in Choti Sardarni.

Credit: ETimes