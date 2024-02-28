Nikki Tamboli burns the internet with her super toned abs and hot bod; check out her irresistible pics

Nikki who has a massive fan following on Social media never fails to post thirst trap pictures for her fans.
Nikki

MUMBAI:Nikki Tamboli has never failed to entertain the audience with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi to Khatra Khatra Khatra. Though the fans love every bit of it, the audience is always curious to know about her personal life. From her struggle with depression to not giving a damn to trolls, the gorgeous actress has come a long way. 

Nikki who has a massive fan following on Social media never fails to post thirst trap pictures for her fans. She has now posted some ultra hot pictures in a black bikini bottom and a long sleeved crop top. Sharing the pictures she captioned it, “Did I just come in your dreams like this ?! Oops sorry not sorry”

Check out her sexy pictures here;

Nikki never fails to burn the internet with her sultry pictures. Check out another lot here;

Niki previously opened up about not being affected by trolls any more. She said, “The more you react, the more these trolls try to attack you on a personal level. However, when they realize that this is more of a one-sided thing, someday or the other, they might feel jaded and tired and stop commenting. Either way, it doesn’t stop my rocking life.”

Nikki gained immense popularity with her stint on Bigg Boss 14.

What are your thoughts on Nikki’s pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

Credit-FreePressJournal 

