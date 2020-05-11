Nimrit Kaur and Param together make a creative bird feeder during ColorsKiFUNShala

MUMBAI: As the lockdown continues, we are stuck behind closed doors yet again. While it's necessary to stay indoors, it's equally important to explore your creative choices. One such initiative ColorsKi FUNShala, was a powerhouse of creativity and fun, that got the kids and the parents going. Talking about kids and parents, the famous mother - son jodi, Meher and Param from Choti Sarrdaarni brought their creativity alive in one of the activities.

Meher who is well versed with art and craft and a pro at churning the best out of waste, conducted a live session along with her beloved Param. The duo crafted a bird feeder from a discarded tetra pack. It was a wonder come to life when they painted and decorated it with imagination. The response from the kids and the parents watching them doubled the joy of the activity.

A happy and excited Param says, “I enjoyed every moment of making the bird feeder. My parents don’t let me go out or meet my friends because of the lockdown and I was bored. The day I went live, my friends too joined in to make the bird feeder with me which made me very happy. Thank You Colors for giving me a chance to have some fun time with my friends after so long, our feeders are now on the window and little birds have started to eat from it.”

Our new creative queen, Nimrit says, “ I felt the kid in me come to life once again. My mother is a principal and I have always been an art and craft person. I lost touch with it because of tight shooting schedules,I am so happy that COLORS gave me a chance to reconnect with this artist in me once again. Doing it with Param doubled my joy. It took me back to our set days where we often do all such stuff together. I hope that all’s well soon. Till then stay home and stay safe.”

