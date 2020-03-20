Nirbhaya case: Convicts hanged; TV stars react on social media

MUMBAI: Although it came after a long, difficult, and bitter wait, justice was finally served to 2012’s gang-rape victim, Nirbhaya. The four convicts were hanged until death at Tihar Jail this morning. Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh were hanged in the capital. Soon after they were declared dead, social media was on fire. Apart from netizens, Bollywood and TV celebs said that justice has been served.

Sidharth Shukla tweeted, 'Finally justice has been served. A painful wait comes to an end. I hope this will serve a strong message and hindrance to everyone with such heinous thoughts. Now finally we can say Rest In Peace Nirbhaya! #NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaJustice.' Rahul Dev tweeted, 'Justice finally .. All the four convicts in the #NirbhayaCase hanged at #TiharJail. #NirbhayaJustice.'

Bigg Boss contestant Bandgi Kalra wrote, 'We did it Nirbhay #NirbhayaCase #rapisthanged'. Bollywood's Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor wrote, 'Nirbhaya Justice. Jaisi karni waisi bharni Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind!'

We hope Nirbhaya's soul finally rests in peace.

