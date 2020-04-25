News

Niti Taylor is HEAD OVER HEELS in LOVE with 'HIM' and it's NOT her fiance Parikshit Bawa!

Niti revealed her personal favourite hero

By ShachiTapiawala
25 Apr 2020 01:41 PM

MUMBAI: The budding actress of television industry, Niti Taylor rose to fame from the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

She was last seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ popular show, Ishqbaaz.

The actress has also been quite an active social media user.

She posts fashionable pictures of herself on her accounts, and we took this opportunity to browse through her Instagram profile and guess what we found?

While we already know that Niti is engaged to Parikshit Bawa, well Niti revealed that she's in love with another man!

Wondering who is it? 

Well it is none other than Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor! Take a look at what she posted:

Well do you love Shahid as much as Niti?

