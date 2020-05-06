News

Niti Taylor OVERWHELMED on getting her 'GIF' on social media!

ShachiTapiawala
By ShachiTapiawala
06 May 2020

MUMBAI: The budding actress of television industry, Niti Taylor rose to fame from the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She was last seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ popular show, Ishqbaaz.

The actress has also been quite an active social media user. 

She posts fashionable pictures of herself on her accounts, and we took this opportunity to browse through her Instagram profile to check her out as she tries to make a statement in both modern and ethnic wear.

Well, now we learn that there is a gif image of Niti doing the round where Karn Jotwani , in the same frame , is pulling her cheeks. Karan took to social media to share the same and Niti was quick to re-share the post.


Isn't that cute?
