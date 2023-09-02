Niti Taylor reveals her Real life bond with LK aka Hiten Tejwani on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is different from the Reel-Life bond, check out

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The show will take a major leap soon and while the fans are excited to see the new leads, they will definitely miss the pair of Ram and Priya.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram and Priya reunited on the show and Lakhan and Swati made an entry in their life. The show has taken a generational leap and now Ram and Priya’s characters have bid adieu to the show.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post close to BALH 2.

We know that Ram and Priya’s characters are no longer a part of the show as it took a big leap recently and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shot for their last day and wrapped up shoot too.

Now, Niti Taylor has shown her bond with co-star Hiten Tejwani from the sets!

Check it out!

She captioned her post as, “Reel-ity vs Reality! Grateful for learning and sharing happy moments behind the scenes!!
LK sir & Prachi”

By now, we have seen that Prachi and LK don’t share the best of bonds on the show and we have to still see what ensued in the past years!

Will you miss Ram and Priya on the show?

What do you think of the pairing of Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

About Author

